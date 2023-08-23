Luke Combs gets a feature on Bubba Wallace's newly-revealed No. 23 NASCAR car, a design made in partnership with Combs' longtime brand partner Columbia Sportswear.

"Honored to be the inspiration behind the design on the [Columbia] and [23XI Racing] No. 23 for Saturday's race at Daytona," Combs writes on social media, alongside a video unveiling a first look at the car. "Go get 'em [Bubba Wallace]!"

Combs and Wallace share a hometown connection — Combs hails from the Charlotte, N.C. area, while Wallace was raised nearby in Concord — and the car features North Carolina Tar Heels blue lettering across the body. A photo of Combs performing, as well as has name, is inscribed across the hood of the vehicle.

Wallace will drive the No. 23 Toyota during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 this Saturday (Aug. 26) in Daytona Beach, Fla. The annual NASCAR Cup Series event is the final race before the playoffs, and country singer Niko Moon is scheduled to perform at the pre-race concert.

Combs has history with NASCAR: He performed at the Phoenix NASCAR Cup Series in 2020, as well as the pre-race concert for the Dayton 500 the following year.

Currently, the singer is just days away from returning. from the New Zealand and Australian leg of his 2023 World Tour. That string of shows wraps on Aug. 26, and he'll be taking the month of September off the road, as he and his wife Nicole are expecting to welcome their second child that month.

The trek will resume at the end of September with more dates in Scandinavia, Europe and Ireland before Combs wraps his World Tour with back-to-back shows at London's O2 Arena on Oct. 19 and 20.