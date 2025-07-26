Luke Combs is way more than a country superstar; he is a chef extraordinaire, cooking up exquisite meals for he and his wife, Nicole's date nights.

Combs sat down with Taste of Country and was asked what date nights are looking like in the Combs household, with two kids in the picture and a larger-than-life music career to sustain.

The "Back in the Saddle" singer said, "I stopped at the meat market and got some rib eyes."

Combs continued describing his date night dish that he was preparing for his wife:

"Went rib eyes, roasted broccoli and some rice pilaf."

You don't have to call his wife up to ask her how the food tasted. Combs decided he wanted to let us know himself, saying, "It was incredible, to be honest."

We aren't sure if the 2022 CMA Entertainer of the Year was referring to the dinner he cooked up being incredible, or his date night with his wife, sans kids, but to give him the benefit of the doubt, let's say he was talking about both.

Combs is known to be a romantic type.

He showed that off recently with a beautiful and sentimental social media post about his wife on her birthday on July 21.

The singer has taken the majority of 2025 off from touring to spend some time with his family, and it seems like he is enjoying every aspect of that. He's also recently released a new single, "Back in the Saddle":

How Long Have Luke Combs + His Wife Been Together?

Combs and his wife, Nicole, have been together since 2016. They actually met at a music festival ... how fitting, right?

After a couple years of dating, they got engaged in 2018 and married in August 2020.

Where Does Luke Combs Live?

Combs and his wife still actually live in the first two-bedroom home they purchased way before they had children, and have elected to stay there to this day, so they can be a close, tight-knit family.

