Luke Combs is showing his softer side just weeks after totally embarrassing his wife on social media.

On Monday (July 21), the country superstar shared a sweet birthday tribute to his wife, Nicole Combs, on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday to this stone cold fox!" he writes alongside a carousel of photos of his wife.

“Me and the boys love you so much @nicolejcombs and are so thankful for you everyday but maybe just a little extra today.”

Luke and Nicole tied the knot in an intimate Florida ceremony on August 1, 2020. The couple has two sons: Tex Lawrence and Beau Lee.

The heartfelt post comes just weeks after a hilarious moment that had Nicole laughing — and gently groaning.

Nicole Was (Lovingly) Mortified by Luke’s Fashion Video

Last month, the Luke Combs HQ Instagram account posted a “Get Ready With Me”–style video that poked fun at the singer’s famously predictable pre-show fashion routine.

In the clip, the “Beautiful Crazy” hitmaker holds up two nearly identical black Columbia button-up shirts, pretending to agonize over which one to wear.

Of course, he ends up picking the same outfit fans have seen him wear on stage countless times.

“I’m going with this one,” Luke says dryly as he steps out in — you guessed it — one of the duplicates.

Fans loved it. Nicole? Maybe a little less so.

“So over social media haha,” she joked, clearly amused, but not surprised.

(Fun fact: Luke reportedly owns hundreds of that exact shirt.)

Luke Combs 'Back in the Saddle' — and Back With NASCAR Royalty

Luke is keeping the momentum going this week with the release of his new single, “Back in the Saddle,” dropping Friday (July 25).

He teased the upcoming music video with a series of racetrack photos that feature none other than NASCAR legends Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Richard Petty, hinting at cameo appearances in the clip.

“Music video will be out with the song this Friday. Can’t wait for y’all to see it,” Combs says.