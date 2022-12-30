Luke Combs Really Loves Miranda Lambert’s Divorce Record

Luke Combs says a Miranda Lambert album inspired by her divorce helped shape him. The Weight of These Wings dropped in 2016, about a month after Combs' debut single "Hurricane" shipped to country radio.

Knowing this, Combs' fans can better appreciate what it meant for him to record "Outrunnin' Your Memory" with Lambert on the Growin' Up album (2022). The two singers wrote the song together, but he didn't consider a duet partner until it was time to cut his record.

"When I went to record it, I was just like, ‘Hey, I think it would be awesome if you would sing on this thing if that’s something that you’re interested in,'" he tells Taste of Country Nights. "So, she came and gave it a run and it sounded great."

Combs has cut duets with three of the nine artists whose albums he lists as influences. "1,2 Many" with Brooks & Dunn and "Does to Me" with Eric Church were part of his What You See Is What You Get album (2019). He's not released a song with Jason Isbell, but Combs has recorded with Isbell's wife. Amanda Shires joined him for "Without You" on the deluxe version of that album.

The Weight of These Wings was written in the wake of Lambert's 2015 divorce from Blake Shelton and the start of her relationship with Anderson East. She's been married to Brendan McLoughlin since 2019.

The remainder of Combs' list of life-changing albums includes a mix of legends and contemporary artists. Lambert, Kip Moore and Jon Pardi are among his contemporaries. The rest have albums released during his childhood or before.

Combs was responding to a question posted by country music chart expert Chris Owen on Twitter. Owen works for Taste of Country sister station WYRK in Buffalo, N.Y.

The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year's world tour will begin in March.