Luke Combs is sharing his hit songs with all over the world on his 2023 world tour. As the run comes to an end with two major shows in London, it was his stop in Scotland — and his wardrobe choice — that people are talking about.

Before his show on Monday (Oct. 16), Combs decided to embrace his Scottish roots and perform in a custom kilt. The megastar actually helped design his kilt at a high-end kilt place in Glasgow called MacGregor and MacDuff.

Combs Kilt MacGregor and MacDuff loading...

"We were delighted to help Luke connect with his Scottish heritage during his visit to Glasgow," Monique McPhie at MacGregor and MacDuff reveals. "It has been a joy to work with him over the past few weeks for his specially made kilt and have him visit us in-store for an authentic kilt shop experience."

Combs performed most of the show at OVO Hydro, "Scotland's home of live entertainment," in his typical clothes, a shirt and pants. But right before he came back out for the encore, he changed into his tartan kilt:

Combs Kilt @CountryCentral, TikTok loading...

Let's just say that the crowd in Scotland went crazy when he first appeared in his custom red kilt and cowboy boots.

Combs confidently strutted his stuff onstage, comfortable as ever. Watch here:

Combs then went into an electric performance of his No. 1 song, "Beer Never Broke My Heart," as the crowd in Scotland sang every single word.

A simple Google search can familiarize you with the kilt culture. The patterns are called tartans, and Combs had a choice of more than 4,000 tartans, including the exclusive MacGregor and MacDuff Mist range tartans.

The country star went for a Fraser tartan to pay homage to his mother’s maiden name, Fraser.

