Luke Combs Rocks a Kilt Onstage in Scotland [Watch]

Mike Coppola, Getty Images

Luke Combs is sharing his hit songs with all over the world on his 2023 world tour. As the run comes to an end with two major shows in London, it was his stop in Scotland — and his wardrobe choice — that people are talking about.

Before his show on Monday (Oct. 16), Combs decided to embrace his Scottish roots and perform in a custom kilt. The megastar actually helped design his kilt at a high-end kilt place in Glasgow called MacGregor and MacDuff.

"We were delighted to help Luke connect with his Scottish heritage during his visit to Glasgow," Monique McPhie at MacGregor and MacDuff reveals. "It has been a joy to work with him over the past few weeks for his specially made kilt and have him visit us in-store for an authentic kilt shop experience."

Combs performed most of the show at OVO Hydro, "Scotland's home of live entertainment," in his typical clothes, a shirt and pants. But right before he came back out for the encore, he changed into his tartan kilt:

Let's just say that the crowd in Scotland went crazy when he first appeared in his custom red kilt and cowboy boots.

Combs confidently strutted his stuff onstage, comfortable as ever. Watch here:

Combs then went into an electric performance of his No. 1 song, "Beer Never Broke My Heart," as the crowd in Scotland sang every single word.

 

A simple Google search can familiarize you with the kilt culture. The patterns are called tartans, and Combs had a choice of more than 4,000 tartans, including the exclusive MacGregor and MacDuff Mist range tartans.

The country star went for a Fraser tartan to pay homage to his mother’s maiden name, Fraser.

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more! 

