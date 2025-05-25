Back before Megan Moroney was a big country star in her own right, she had a hand in making Luke Combs' massive 2019 hit, "Beer Never Broke My Heart."

So when Combs realized that he and Moroney were both performers in the line-up for Boston Calling 2025 over the weekend, he knew he had to bring her out for a big surprise moment during his set.

Moroney walked out onstage in the middle of Combs' performance of "Beer Never Broke My Heart," jumping in to sing the second verse of the song while Combs cheered her on from the background.

"Megan was in the 'Beer Never Broke My Heart' music video 6 years ago," Combs explained in his caption of the video he posted to social media. "So when I saw we were playing the same festival, I had to ask her to sing it with me."

"Full circle!!!! Thanks for having me," Moroney replied in a comment.

What Role Did Megan Moroney Play in Luke Combs' "Beer Never Broke My Heart" Music Video?

Moroney was still in college when she and a friend decided to come to Nashville and be unpaid extras in Combs' music video.

She's talked about the story here and there, including at a show earlier this month, when she shared it with the crowd as a "fun fact" about herself.

"I was just, like, supposed to be a drunk girl at the bar. So I'm, like, holding up a fake beer," Moroney detailed during that moment.

Of course, since then, Moroney has become a bona fide country star in her own right. She released her breakout hit, "Tennessee Orange," in late 2022, and the song started gaining traction while she was still an independent artist.

"Tennessee Orange" became Moroney's first Top 5 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, and was a track on her successful studio debut, Lucky.