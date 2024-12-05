Luke Combs Reveals a Shocking Lifestyle Change

Luke Combs has been open about wanting to get healthier for the sake of his two young sons, two-year-old Tex and 16-month-old Beau. But even he never expected that his health journey would take this particular turn.

"Surprisingly, this is the least country thing I've ever said: [I'm] gluten-free now," the singer told ABC News last month.

Combs has been vocal about his desire to lose weight, especially since becoming a father.

In 2022 — when his first son was born — he said he wanted to ensure that he could be "around" as long as possible, and that his weight loss goals were part of that.

At the time, he also said that weight had been a life-long struggle, and that a "horrible genetic dice roll" made it particularly difficult for him to shed pounds.

But Combs also says that his decision to go gluten-free was more about his mental wellbeing than it was about physical health. The singer — who struggles with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) -- says he noticed symptoms "flaring up really bad" during a break from work this summer.

Combs explains he took a "deep dive" into his health to manage his "crippling" symptoms, and did a food sensitivity test that revealed a "really high sensitivity" to gluten.

Read More: Luke Combs Gets Honest About "Crippling" OCD

Now, the singer reveals that removing gluten from his diet has had powerful positive effects on his mental health.

"Ever since eliminating that, man, it's changed my life mentally," Combs says.

His journey toward better health is "a long road," the singer admits, saying, "I struggle with it every day.

"Longevity is the goal," he adds. "Every day you get to spend with [your kids] is really fun and tough, and you need to be your best self to take care of them the way that you feel like they deserve to be taken care of."