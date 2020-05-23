It took less than 24 hours for Luke Combs' rendition of the Tracy Chapman classic “Fast Car” to be viewed over 800,000 times.

And heck yeah, that’s impressive.

“I heard y'all,” Combs wrote on his Instagram page on Wednesday, May 13, alongside a video of his performance. “Here's a full cover of Tracy Chapman’s 'Fast Car.'”

Fans will recall that Chapman released “Fast Car” in 1988, and it went on to grab two Grammy Award nominations for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Combs himself is starting to get some much-deserved Grammy buzz, with Billboard recently proclaiming that the North Carolina native is a worthy candidate to snag a Best Country Album nomination for What You See Is What You Get, which has reigned at the top of Billboard’s Top Country Albums for 18 weeks straight. Other artists whose albums are in the discussion to grab a nomination at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards include country powerhouses Miranda Lambert, Kenny Chesney and Jon Pardi.

Combs has also written the unofficial anthem of the pandemic, recently performing his song “Six Feet Apart” on Good Morning America. He is nominated in three categories at the 55th ACM Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for What You See Is What You Get.This year’s awards have been rescheduled from April to September due to coronavirus concerns.