Luke Combs’ Wife + ‘Boy Mom’ Nicole Reveals Whether She Wants a Daughter

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole are proud parents to two little boys — but are they hoping for a daughter someday?

Nicole addressed the topic during a round of fan questions on her social media, where she fielded an inquiry about whether or not she'll "try for a girl" one day.

"I get asked this all the time and I need everybody to understand I don't care if I have boys or girls!" the singer's wife replied on an Instagram Stories slide. "I just want them happy and healthy."

Though she's got no gender preference, Nicole did add that she isn't too surprised that both her kids so far — one-and-a-half-year-old Tex and three-month-old Beau — have been boys. "Never cared about the gender, but I have always ~felt~ like I would be a better boy mom," she explained.

The most recent addition to the Combs family is Beau, who was born in mid-August. The country star couple are currently parenting two under two, and in September, Nicole told an inquiring fan that she found the transition from 1-2 kids much easier than the transition from 0-1.

"Going from 0-1 was absolutely wild & overwhelming for me," she explained. "The lifestyle change being the reason. Not being able to do whatever whenever (even something simple like shower lol) was something I never really thought about [because] nobody ever talks about it.

"If it makes me sound selfish [I don't care], I wouldn't change my life now for anything," Nicole added. "At the time, it was just a shock."

Meanwhile, Combs has been steadily expanding his live presence this year with a World Tour of stadium shows. He'll keep the ball rolling in 2024 with his Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour, another batch of stadium shows that kicks off in April.