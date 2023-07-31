Luke Combs and his wife Nicole are very close to having a family of four. With Baby Combs No. 2's due date rapidly approaching, Nicole's sister threw her an elaborate "baby sprinkle" to celebrate.

"Yesterday @jennahocking threw me the nicest baby sprinkle for baby combs #2," Nicole writes on social media, sharing several photos from the event.

"Missing a few important people in these pics, but feeling unbelievably loved & blessed in this journey. Counting down the days!!"

Snaps included in the carousel of photos: Nicole looking ravishing in a white dress featuring an ornate neckline with dozens of pearl strings wrapping around her shoulders and arms. She added a few shots of her family and friends, too, along with the restaurant at which the sprinkle took place.

The menu included gluten-free Nashville hot chicken and waffles, buttermilk biscuits and gravy, plus a farmers' hash with plenty of veggies and a horseradish sauce. It sounds like Nicole may be craving spicy food during this pregnancy, her second.

Also seen in the pictures: Mrs. Combs sitting behind a white tiered cake with blue icing on the bottom and a few delicate flowers cascading down the side. A sign reading "Baby Combs" is staked into the middle.

The Combs family first announced they were expecting a second child in March with a post on social media. They also revealed it would be their second son in the caption — the two welcomed their first son, Tex, now 1, in June 2022.

"Joining the 2 under 2 club! Baby boy #2 coming this September!!" the "5 Leaf Clover" singer shared at the time.