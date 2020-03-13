Lynyrd Skynyrd have postponed the March dates of their 2020 farewell tour in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The classic rock stalwarts announced on Thursday (March 12) that they were "proactively" rescheduling the March dates of their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour "out of an abundance of caution" in a statement to social media.

The legendary Southern rockers kicked off their 2020 live schedule on March 7, and they've played just two shows of their 2020 tour dates. Their next show was slated to take place in Fresno, Calif., on Friday evening (March 13), but that show will not go forward as planned.

Friday's show has been moved to Friday, Aug. 14, and the concert originally planned for Reno, Nev., on Saturday (March 14) is now set for Friday, Oct. 2. The rest of their upcoming March dates have also been postponed, with new replacement dates to be announced. Tickets for the original dates will be honored at the newly announced shows.

Lynyrd Skynyrd have influenced several generations of country musicians with songs including "Free Bird," “Simple Man,” “Gimme Three Steps,” “What’s Your Name,” “Call Me the Breeze," "Sweet Home Alabama" and more. The farewell tour takes its name from Skynyrd's 2018 song "The Last of the Street Survivors," and the band’s classic fifth studio album, Street Survivors. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers announced their farewell tour in January of 2018, and it continued with more dates in 2019.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on Wednesday (March 11). The WHO reports that there are more than 125,000 cases worldwide, resulting in more than 4,500 deaths as of Wednesday night.

The Houston Rodeo, SXSW and Tin Pan South are among the events that have been canceled or postponed, and the Zac Brown Band have postponed their spring tour. Kenny Chesney has delayed the start of his 2020 tour. Dan + Shay have also postponed their spring tour dates. Blake Shelton, Reba McEntire, Jason Aldean and more have postponed tour dates, and on Thursday, Live Nation and AEG took the unprecedented step of banding together to announce that all of their arena shows all over the world had been suspended for the month of March.

