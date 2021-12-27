Maddie & Tae are pausing their current touring plans, including the dates on their upcoming CMT Next Women of Country Tour: All Song No Static run. Bandmate Taylor Kerr — who is pregnant — has been placed on doctor-ordered bedrest.

The duo broke the news on social media on Monday (Dec. 27), assuring fans that postponing their shows is a precaution to help Kerr and her unborn baby girl stay healthy.

"Tae and her baby are doing great, but the doctor has placed her on temporary bedrest," they explain in a post. "Out of precaution, we are postponing our upcoming tour dates...We appreciate your understanding and we'll be back on tour with new music as soon as we can!"

Maddie & Tae also state that they're working on rescheduling the shows as soon as possible. Their headlining CMT Next Women of Country Tour was originally scheduled to launch on Jan. 6 in Oklahoma City, Okla., and run through mid-February.

Kerr shared the news of her pregnancy with fans in late November, indicating at the time that her baby girl is due in the spring of 2022. When the new addition to the family makes her appearance, it'll be the first child for Kerr and her husband, Josh, an in-demand Nashville songwriter. The couple tied the knot in February 2021 after getting engaged the previous fall.

Though Kerr's bedrest might prevent the duo from getting onstage, it doesn't prevent them from releasing new music, which they're gearing up to do in early 2021. Recently, Maddie & Tae unveiled plans for Through the Madness Vol. 1, an eight-song collection including their current single, "Woman You Got," and a late-October release called "Madness."