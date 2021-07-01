Maddie & Tae once again put their senses of humor to good use in the new music video for their single “Woman You Got.” The two poke fun at themselves, spoof classic movie scenes — and even get their real-life husbands, Jonah Font and Josh Kerr, in on it.

Throughout the video, Maddie Marlow and Tae Dye chow down on fried chicken, make messes in the kitchen and dance their way through a house with a massive closet and full of dogs (and, apparently, Dye's lost phone). The pair work their way through tons of fun outfit changes and odes to Clueless and Risky Business.

While Maddie & Tae's new music video is a good time to watch, it seems as though it was a joy to create, too. The song is an ode to being loved exactly as you are, flaws and all, which has clearly worked out well for both Marlow and Dye.

Marlow and Font wed in late 2019, while Dye and Kerr tied the knot in early 2020, respectively. On Instagram, the artists describe "Woman You Got" as "our sassy little love song to our hubbies" and add, "If you're wild, messy, flawed and ya love like hell ... now it's your sassy little love song, too."

If “Woman You Got” gets you wanting more from the “Die From a Broken Heart” duo, there’s good news: They'll be joining Brett Young on his upcoming Weekends Tour. They'll hit the road with him this fall, for more than 15 dates between September and November.

20 Essential Country Albums By Women Released Since 2010: