Maddie & Tae are holding on to steadfast love in their brand-new song, “Madness.” The dreamy, mid-tempo track finds the duo’s Maddie Font (formerly Marlow) and Taylor Kerr (formerly Dye) vulnerably sharing their belief that love triumphs over the curveballs of life.

Showcasing their celebrated, signature harmonies, Maddie & Tae confess in the opening verse, “You're my North Star / You're my hideaway / You're my lighthouse shinin' in a hurricane / You're my best friend / You're my favorite thing,” before professing proudly in the chorus, “If the world goes mad / If it all goes bad / If the world goes mad / I'll love you through the madness / I'll love you through the madness, babe.”

In a post on Instagram, the pair say that “Madness” is “about the people who get you through the rough times ... or in our case, the guys who changed our last names.” Maddie married her longtime love Jonah Font on Nov. 22, 2019, while Tae wed singer, songwriter and producer Josh Kerr on Feb. 21, 2020.

Maddie & Tae recently announced that they will headline the 2022 CMT Next Women of Country Tour, with Callista Clark and Sacha serving as openers. The CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour will kick off on Jan. 6 in Oklahoma City, Okla., with stops in Houston, Texas; New York City; and Nashville, Tenn., among other spots, following before the trek wraps up in Atlanta, Ga., on Feb. 15.

“Madness” follows Maddie & Tae’s recent releases “Life Ain’t Fair,” “Mood Ring” and “Woman You Got,” their current single.

