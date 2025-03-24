Urgent Laundry Detergent Recall — Could Be Deadly If Used

Widely popular laundry detergent brand Woolite has issued a voluntary recall on more than 16,000 bottles of their Woolite Delicates Detergent.

You may ask what in the world could be so bad that a laundry detergent gets an urgent recall notice, but the clothes you wash in it spend the majority of the day touching your skin.

According to News Nation, the affected products may contain a bacteria called pseudomonas oleovorans which can cause serious infection — and in some cases, death — for those with weakened immune systems.

Individuals with healthy immune systems are not expected to be affected.

Symptoms vary based on the location and severity of the infection, but can include pain, itching or liquid discharge from the ears; skin rashes; red, painful eyes; coughing and chest congestion; joint pain, stiffness, fever and fatigue.

The risk is that Woolite laundry detergent can enter your bloodstream through any open wounds or through your eyes.

If you or your family members have the following bottles of Woolite in their laundry room, please contact the seller for a full refund:

S24364

S24365

S24366

FOX Business reports that you can identify the tainted laundry detergent bottles by these numbers and codes on the top of the bottle. These particular large bottles of Woolite were only sold in 50-fluid-ounce bottles and exclusively on Amazon in January.

While it might be out of the return window on Amazon, they will still issue the refund if you get ahold of customer service.

This latest major recall is just a drop in the bucket of recalls that have already plagued 2025. From frozen and non-frozen foods to now a recall on laundry detergent, it's been a rough year for consumers.

