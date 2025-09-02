McDonald’s Wants Budget-Conscious Customers Back — With a Tasty ’90s Throwback

McDonald’s is heading back to the ’90s

The fast-food giant is bringing out a sense of nostalgia to lure cost-conscious diners.

On Tuesday (Sept. 2), the Golden Arches announced it is bringing back Extra Value Meals, the classic bundle first introduced in 1991 that offered savings on an entrée, side, and drink.

The deal was discontinued in 2019 — but starting Monday, Sept. 8, it returns.

“We are laser-focused on delivering value and affordability to our customers,” commented Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA, per CNBC.

He continued, “I’m incredibly proud of how our franchisees and teams continue to step up to make it a reality.”

Why Now?

McDonald’s has been working hard over the last year to win back diners feeling the sting of rising costs.

In 2024, the chain introduced its $5 Meal Deal, sparking a value-menu war across fast food.

Then, in early 2025, it rolled out the McValue menu with a buy-one, add-one-for-$1 option.

More recently, The Wall Street Journal reported that McDonald’s executives convinced franchisees to lower prices — promising the company would help cover the loss.

$5, $8 + Other Special Value Offers

To kick things off, McDonald’s will roll out seasonal rotating Extra Value Meals this fall:

September: $5 Sausage Egg McMuffin meal and $8 Big Mac meal.

$5 Sausage Egg McMuffin meal and $8 Big Mac meal. November: $5 Sausage, Egg and Cheese McGriddle meal and $8 10-piece Chicken McNuggets meal.

$5 Sausage, Egg and Cheese McGriddle meal and $8 10-piece Chicken McNuggets meal. All of 2025: $2.99 Snack Wraps, available all year.

Extra Value, Extra Nostalgia

For longtime fans, the return of Extra Value Meals is about more than saving money — it’s also a throwback to the original deals that first hit menus in 1991.

Now, McDonald’s is banking on nostalgia paired with affordability to bring customers back through the door.