Megan Moroney took a tumble onstage while performing her album title track, "Am I OK?," at the 2025 Boston Calling Festival on Friday night (May 23.)

It was a little rainy when Moroney took the stage during the event, and apparently, the floor was slick. As she walked out towards the front of the stage during the opening bars of her song, the singer's cowboy boots slipped out from under her and she lost her balance -- ultimately plopping down onto the ground.

It seems that Moroney was, as the song goes, "OK." She immediately crossed her legs and relaxed into a casual pose in her spot on the floor of the stage, smiling at the crowd and laughing with her band.

Not only was she unhurt in the fall, but the singer was in on the joke. When someone in the audience posted TikTok video of the moment, Moroney thanked them for making sure her slip-and-fall was documented.

"I'm so glad someone got this I've been looking for it," she wrote, adding in another comment, "#graceful."

Fans had jokes about Moroney's fall during "Am I OK?," especially about a line in the song where she sings about having "both feet on the ground."

Even Moroney seemed to laugh at the moment when she stood up from her fall, cracking up as she pressed two fingers to the side of her neck to check her pulse -- a gesture that is also shown on her album cover art, and that she frequently incorporates into her live performance of this song.

Moroney was one of two headlining acts for Boston Calling on Friday night, alongside fellow country superstar Luke Combs.

She came back out to the stage during his set for a surprise duet of "Beer Never Broke My Heart" -- a 2019 hit for Combs with a special Moroney connection. She was cast as an extra in the music video for that song, back before her own rise to stardom.