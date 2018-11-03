Michael Ray and Carly Pearce gave fans in Knoxville a night they'll never forget on Thursday (Nov. 1). The country lovebirds joined together for a swoon-worthy cover of the classic country love song, "When You Say Nothing at All."

The special moment happened at a charity performance called Concert for a Cause, organized by radio station WIVK in Knoxville. Pearce and Ray were both on the bill separately for the acoustic show, along with Uncle Kracker and hit songwriters Steve Bogard, Kyle Jacobs, Ben Glover and Rachel Thibodeau. But nobody was expecting it when Ray began playing the classic song, taking the lead part that Keith Whitley made famous on his original recording in 1988.

Pearce watches him adoringly as he sings the first verse, and then she delights the fans as she joins him for the chorus, singing a gorgeous harmony part that fits perfectly. She takes the lead on the second verse, and their rendition becomes a duet that's like a blend of Whitley's recording and the hit cover that Alison Krauss recorded in 1995 for a Whitley tribute album. Click on the video at the top of the story to hear their beautiful performance.

True Story, Carly Made the First Move!

Ray and Pearce confirmed they were dating in July, and since then they've been openly gushing about their relationship.

"It’s just easy," Pearce tells Taste of Country. "He completely makes who I am and the parts of me that make me Carly shine, and I’ve never experienced that before."

She says even she is astonished by how their relationship came together.

"I never thought in a million years that this is how I'd find love," Pearce admits. “All of the cliches that everyone says, that’s really how I feel."

Pearce has just released a new song titled "Closer to You" that celebrates her love for Ray. It's the first song fans have heard from her upcoming sophomore album.

The couple previously teamed for a duet on the Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash classic "Jackson" at the Grand Ole Opry in August.

Pearce said in August they hadn't written any songs together yet, but she turned coy in a recent interview when Taste of Country asked if they would collaborate more in the future.

"I dunno, there might be some things coming," she said with a laugh. "I dunno, we would love to sing together."

