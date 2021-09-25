Mickey Guyton has been open about the struggles she’s faced in country music, often advocating for equality and representation within the genre and vulnerably sharing about the personal hardships she’s had to endure. However, she's not opened up about her husband Grant Savoy’s terrifying health scare and misdiagnosis, until now.

Speaking to Today’s Country with Kelleigh Bannen about the inspiration behind her stirring new song “Lay It on Me,” Guyton revealed some shocking information she has kept private for a while.

"My husband was really sick. He had something going on with his health where we went through a whole year of testing, and that included us going to the cancer ward and getting a bone marrow biopsy and all of these things," Guyton recounts. "At one point, he was misdiagnosed with leukemia, and it was a really difficult time that I didn't talk about."

Guyton co-wrote "Lay It on Me" with Gavin Slate and Jaden Michaels, "right before the pandemic," she says, adding, “I wanted to write a song like, ‘You know what? I can't save you from what you're going through, but let me just help you take a load off for a minute.’ And that's what that song really was about.”

“Lay It on Me” appears on Guyton’s long-awaited debut album, Remember Her Name, a 16-track collection that includes the previously released songs “Love My Hair,” “All American” and the title track. Prior to this release, the Capitol Records/UMG Nashville artist issued her Bridges EP in 2020; that project features “Black Like Me,” “What Are You Gonna Tell Her" and “Rosé,” all of which are also on her new LP, alongside a re-recorded “fly higher” version of Guyton’s 2015 debut single, “Better Than You Left Me.”

Guyton is up for New Artist of the Year at the 2021 CMA Awards, alongside Ingrid Andress, Gabby Barrett, Jimmie Allen and Hardy. She was also recently announced as the 2021 CMT Breakout Artist of the Year, an honor she'll receive during the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year event in mid-October.