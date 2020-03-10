Miley Cyrus Cancels Australia Bushfire Benefit Concert Amid Coronavirus Warnings

A benefit concert to help rebuild Australia after historic brushfires has been canceled after headliner Miley Cyrus pulled out amid coronavirus warnings. Lil Nas X was also set to play the concert in Melbourne on Friday (March 13).

The pop star tweeted the news on Monday night and joins bands like Pearl Jam and Old Dominion, as well as artists like Madonna, who've canceled shows due to coronavirus. Old Dominion canceled appearances at C2C Festival in Europe. Home Free have also called off shows in Italy.

Cyrus' tweet suggests several government authorities urged her not to travel for the shows due to "reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis."

"I am so disappointed to not be there," she adds, "but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew."

Promoter TEG Dainty tweeted that the entire Friday night World Tour Bushfire Relief concert at Lakeside Stadium would not happen and that fans would be able to get a full refund. A Saturday night show with Robbie Williams will go on as scheduled:

Coronavirus concerns are crippling concerts and festivals worldwide, with SXSW and Nashville's Tin Pan South affected and others like Stagecoach and Coachella (in Indio, Calif.), in discussion to be moved to October. Thus far, there have been fewer than 1,000 cases of coronavirus in the United States, but the number has increased by a multiple of 10 since March 1, per the New York Times. Twenty-seven people have died in America.