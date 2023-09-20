Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin closed out their European vacation with a special stop in Munich, Germany, for Oktoberfest.

The country star couple immersed themselves in local culture, even donning traditional outfits for the occasion. Fans have already gotten to know and love Lambert's "shirtless husband" photos of McLoughlin, but they've never seen him in lederhosen before — until now.

Photos of their Munich experience also show Lambert in traditional German garb, wearing a dirndl as the couple enjoy all the food, drink and festivities that Oktoberfest has to offer.

In the caption of her post documenting their Munich stay, Lambert explains that stopping in this city was particularly special to her because Munich is near the hometown of her longtime manager, Marion Kraft.

"I've been with my manager and friend [Marion Kraft] for 20 years and this is the first time I got to go back home with her," Lambert writes. "She grew up in a small village in the south of Germany and after all this time hearing great things about it, I finally got to see the place that shaped one of my most favorite people. It was so special to me to get to share this trip with her and our pals."

Lambert also had nothing but praise for the city and its iconic fall festival.

"Oktoberfest was like a movie. Unforgettable!" she said, adding that she was grateful for every stop on the European tour that she and McLoughlin have been enjoying over the last several days. "This whole trip filled my ❤️. Now back to 🇺🇸."

The singer and her husband kicked off their European vacation with a stop in Switzerland, where Lambert was booked to headline a festival in early September. After that, they headed to Austria, making stops in Vienna and Salzburg as they soaked up all the old-world charm and culture that the country had to offer.