After a heavy year of losing pets, Miranda Lambert faced another devastating loss in her family just two days after Christmas.

The singer's chihuahua Cher, who's been with her for a decade and a half and joined her on red carpets, in press rooms and in promotional photos, has died. Lambert shared the news in an emotional social media post on Sunday (Dec. 28.)

"Our sweet Cher bear crossed over the rainbow bridge yesterday," she wrote.

"Cher gave us 15 years of love and all the chihuahua attitude and energy she had to give," Lambert continued. "If you've ever had a chi chi you know what I mean."

See Miranda Lambert's Tribute to Her Dog Cher

Cher was perhaps the most public-facing of all of Lambert's pets.

After adopting her from a shelter in 2010, Lambert brought the pocket-sized Cher to multiple industry events with her and photo shoots over the years, and on every tour she's mounted over the past 15 years.

"Her first big trip was to the ACM Awards in Las Vegas," Lambert writes, explaining that her stylist "matched my dress to her so I could take her on the red carpet. And I won that year so she did the whole press room with me."

"Thank you to her sweet soul for all the road miles she traveled," the singer adds.

Cher has also appeared in promotional photos for Lambert's nonprofit benefitting shelter pets, MuttNation.

What Other Pets Does Miranda Lambert Have?

Lambert is a noted advocate for rescue animals, and dogs hold a special place in her heart. But over the past years, she's had to bid goodbye to many of them.

In fact, the only dog left is Lambert's retriever mutt Bellamy, whom she adopted in 2013.

"I was a rescue dog mom of 9 when I met [husband Brendan McLoughlin] 7 years ago, and now we are down to one," the singer wrote in her remembrance of Cher.

Rick Diamond, Getty Images Rick Diamond, Getty Images loading...

"We sure are ready for a break from the heartbreak y'all, but they are worth every tear we have cried," Lambert says. "Animals bring so much joy but I sure do wish dog years didn't go by so fast."

Read More: Miranda Lambert is Grieving the Loss of Two Mini Horses

Lambert's "farmily" has had to deal with some heavy blows over the past years. Her dog Waylon died in 2020, followed by Jessi in 2021, Thelma in 2023 and Louise in 2024. She also mourned the loss of her two mini horses, Sugar Pie and Adrianna, who died on the same day in November.

Lambert also keeps horses and frequently shows them at various state fairs.

The singer's heart and loving spirit show up in her songs, too. Keep reading for a round-up of Lambert's best hits and most unforgettable deep cuts.