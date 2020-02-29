Miranda Lambert's husband, Brendan McLoughlin, has retired from the NYPD in order to work as part of her security team, according to a new report.

Fox News got confirmation of McLoughlin's retirement from a spokesperson for the New York Police Department on Friday (Feb. 28).

"His current duty status is retired," Sergeant Jessica McRorie said in a statement. According to Fox News, McLoughlin retired from the force earlier in February.

McLoughlin and Lambert met in November of 2018, when she made an appearance on Good Morning America with the Pistol Annies and he was working security in Times Square. The country superstar stunned her fans and the music business in February of 2019 when she announced that she had gotten married in secret that January.

"In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full," she wrote on Instagram alongside a picture from their wedding. "Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me."

In July of 2019, the NYPD confirmed that McLoughlin had taken a leave of absence from the force, and he accompanied Lambert on tour in 2019. Various sources tell Fox News that he's been seen working security during recent stops on Lambert's 2020 Wildcard Tour, and one friend of McLoughlin tells Fox it was "about time" that he leave the NYPD permanently, saying that him working in New York City wasn't always compatible with her career. McLoughlin also has a child from a previous relationship in New York, and the couple split their time between NYC and Nashville.

"Brendan is beyond happy just living life right now," that friend says. "Brendan's mom was in the NYPD. Becoming a cop is just what he knew at the time. It was a family footstep."

Lambert turned to social media on the couple's first anniversary on Jan. 26 to share a wedding picture, writing, "I’m so happy to walk through this life with you. Thank you Brendan for making me the proudest wife and stepmom. You are the reason for all my new smile lines. I love you."

