Mitchell Tenpenny says his girlfriend, fellow country singer Meghan Patrick, doesn't mind being on his naughty list.

At least that's the case when it comes to Tenpenny's recent slow jam of a Christmas song, "Naughty List," released earlier this fall.

Talking to Taste of Country Nights around the time of the 53rd CMA Awards last month, the crooner discussed the song's origins while revealing that the romantic Yuletide tune — all about meeting a significant other's parents over the holidays — doesn't seem to bother Patrick.

"She's incredible; she gets my humor," Tenpenny explains after delving into the indicative details of the tune. "It's about getting invited to their family's house, but you don't want to be disrespectful to their family based on what you do at home, compared to meeting their family during Christmastime."

But the underlying theme itself should come as no surprise to longtime fans of the musician. After all, Tenpenny first revealed his desire to record some holiday music around this time last year. Now, he has a three-song collection of festive fare that also includes versions of Christmas classics "Let It Snow! Let it Snow! Let It Snow!" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

"I love Christmas music," Tenpenny continues, "and I just wanted to write my own [Christmas song]. And in that room that day, we were throwing out different ideas about what makes it Christmas. Somehow the naughty list came up, and it's like, 'I wouldn't mind being on the naughty list at 30 years old.'"

It's doubtful the musician is on the naughty list this year since he brings so much joy to listeners. But besides his first guitar, which was a gift from his father, Tenpenny remembers one quintessential childhood gift — and its accompanying surprise — that didn't fit under the Christmas tree.

"It was a trampoline," the singer reveals. "That was all I ever wanted as a kid. And I was bummed when it didn't happen. But then my dad's like, 'Go outside, let the dog out,' or whatever, and there was the trampoline."

Mitchell Tenpenny, "Naughty List"