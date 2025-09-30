After a decade-long hiatus, and a past riddled in controversy, McDonald's has announced that they are bringing back their Monopoly game starting Oct. 6.

According to Today, customers will get to experience the "thrill of the peel" by peeling and revealing like they did in the past, but there will now be a digital element on the McDonald's app, as well.

We will all be competing for the chance at a million dollars, and of course, there are some other consolation prizes that are well worth the price of the food item that the game piece came with.

There are more than 30 eligible menu items across McDonald’s breakfast, lunch and dinner menus, including the Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Egg McMuffin and large fries.

McDonald's will be giving away free food, vacations, a Winnebago motorhome, a Lowe’s shopping spree for the renovation of your dreams and much more.

McDonald's has done the heavy lifting for you and put together a how-to-play list to make things a little easier.

The McDonald's game has had a past that is not too clean. There was a major fraud scheme that ran from 1989 to 2001, resulting in an estimated $24 million in stolen prizes when an employee was essentially insider trading game pieces.

Presumably McDonald's has tightened the belt on security and won't let something like that happen again, and this version of Monopoly will go off without a hitch.

Here is a full list of all available prizes during this run of McDonald's Monopoly — good luck!

