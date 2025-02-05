Morgan Wallen might have just stuck his foot in his mouth with his latest social media post.

The country singer shared a video of him playing "Love Somebody" on the piano, and instantly, fans are kind of obsessed.

"I'm recording this myself," he says as he sets up the camera. "Trying to figure out what we're gonna play on tour. Probably not gonna play this on tour — not this version anyway. But I like how it sounds."

He tells his fans he hasn't practiced it much before launching into a beautiful rendition of the single.

Fans Go Nuts for Morgan Wallen's Piano Version of "Love Somebody"

This new version of the bouncy heartbreak track gives it a pining, longing sound. It takes the song from a place of "I'm gonna find it" to a message that says, "What if I never find it?"

And fans love it.

Wallen likely painted himself into a corner, as many are arguing that this version is a must on his next tour.

"We actually NEED you to play this on tour," one fan writes.

"No sir add this version immediately to the setlist and Apple Music," another requests.

"It's the raw vocal talent for meeee," someone else says.

"Pls play it just like this on tour," one commenter begs.

Several of Wallen's fellow country singers chimed in with their praise and adoration.

"This guy's good," Dan Smyers shares.

"Bad a--!!" Randy Houser writes, including fire emojis.

Morgan Wallen's Tour Dates and Album Plans for 2025

In January, Wallen revealed his plans for the year, which include both an album and tour. His fourth studio album I'm the Problem will arrive this year. The country hitmaker has already revealed the title track and has hinted that the project might be another double album.

The I'm the Problem Tour is scheduled to launch on June 20 in Houston. The trek extends through Sept. 13, when it will wrap in Edmonton, Alberta in Canada. He's doubling up on shows in each city, with several openers joining him for various performances.

