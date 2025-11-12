Get ready for a dose of nostalgia with your caffeine. Coca-Cola has revived the Mr. Pibb brand and returned it to store shelves after a 24-year hiatus.

Food Dive reports that Coca-Cola decided to revive the brand to capture the nostalgia for older generations as well as introduce new generations to a flavor us old-heads used to guzzle on the regular.

Back in 2021, Mr. Pibb got yanked from shelves nationwide and replaced with a slightly different version. It was rebranded to Pibb Xtra and sold only in southern parts of America.

Fast-forward to present-day, Dane Callis, director of sparkling flavors for Coca‑Cola North America, realized that they were missing out on the popularity of "new-stalgia" lately. That's when they decided to make the move.

Callis says "Consumers have long called for the Mr. Pibb brand to return."

There is one slight tweak to the formula, to bring it into the new generations scope. The brand boosted the amount of caffeine in the drink by a sizeable 30 percent.

The previous Mr. Pibb recipe had about 40 milligrams of caffeine, while the new recipe has 54 milligrams.

To compare, the average cup of coffee contains around 100 milligrams of caffeine. You aren't supposed to exceed around 400 milligrams per day.

Callis insists that "The spirit and persona of the brand has not changed, it’s simply a reformulation, and we’re going back to the name that consumers wanted and have always wanted."

Will Pibb Xtra Still Be Sold?

Pibb Xtra will not be sold now, while the revitalized Mr. Pibb is back on shelves.

What Flavor is Mr. Pibb?

Mr. Pibb is a direct competitor with Dr. Pepper and has a similar taste profile. Cherry and caramel notes are what are most present, with some noting a slight vanilla flavor as well.

