18 New Country Songs and Albums Released This Week (Sept. 30-Oct. 6)

More than a dozen new country songs, albums and EPs dropped this week. Here's a list of the most remarkable projects, with appropriate links and embeds.

Carly Pearce continues to leak new songs from her next album, as Jason Aldean added another from the upcoming Highway Desperado album (Nov. 3) to his YouTube channel.

Dylan Scott and Gabby Barrett are two more artists who dropped previously-unheard songs. Scroll down to find them.

As for albums? Darius Rucker leads with his new Carolyn's Boy album, but Colbie Caillat, Reba McEntire and Old Dominion all shared significant new projects on Friday (Oct. 6).

Taste of Country caught up with Rucker and discussed what is arguably his most personal country album to date. The interview — featured this week on Taste of Country Nights, On Demand — is raw, honest and hilarious.

Alex Miller, Country EP

Billy Jam Records
The Cadillac Three, "Comin' Down From You"

Carly Pearce, "Heels Over Head"

Colbie Caillat, Along the Way

Blue Jean Baby Records
Drake White, The Bridge EP

Reverend White, LLC
Dylan Scott, "I'll Be Bartender"

Darius Rucker, Carolyn's Boy

Capitol Nashville
EmiSunshine and the Rain, Sideshow

Little Blackbirds
Gabby Barrett, "Cowboy Back"

Jason Aldean, "Whiskey Drink"

Jessie James Decker, "I'm Gonna Love You" (Stripped)

Jessie Murph (Feat. Jelly Roll), "Wild Ones"

Kelleigh Bannen, "I Know Better Now"

Lanco, Run, Run, Baby EP

Riser House Records
Noah Kahan (Feat. Kacey Musgraves), "She Calls Me Back"

Old Dominion, Memory Lane

Sony Music Nashville
Reba McEntire, Not That Fancy

MCA Nashville
Robyn Ottolini, "Sick of Sex"

