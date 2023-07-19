This month, rate 25 of the best new country songs from hitmakers like Dierks Bentley and Dan + Shay to newcomers like Corey Kent, Megan Moroney and Mason Ramsey.

Yep, Ramsey is back after a years-long sabbatical to find his sound. His new song is a joyful blast of innocence called "Reasons to Come Home" and it's one of 10 you'll find with a click below.

The Best New Country Songs — July 2023

Billy Currington, “City Don’t”

Corey Kent, “Something’s Gonna Kill Me”

Dan + Shay, “Save Me the Trouble”

Dierks Bentley, “Something Real”

Gabby Barrett, “Glory Days”

Maddie & Tae, “Heart They Didn’t Break”

Mason Ramsey, “Reasons to Come Home”

Megan Moroney, “I’m Not Pretty”

Mickey Guyton (Feat. Kane Brown), “Nothing Compares to You”

Sam Hunt, “Outskirts”

Several new country songs were added to the Rate New Country Music poll for July 2023.

Here you can quickly scroll through 25 songs and leave a 1-5 rating. Stop and push play on any one of them before deciding, and feel free to come back often. Taste of Country uses this data to track which artists are hottest, and to decide which songs are worthy of consideration for the monthly Top 40 poll.

Top 5 New Country Songs, June 2023 (per fan voting):

5. Kimberly Perry, "If I Die Young (Pt. 2),"

4. Kylie Morgan, "If He Wanted to He Would"

3. Conner Smith, "Creek Will Rise"

2. Jackson Dean, "Fearless"

1. Tigirlily Gold, "Shoot Tequila"

The top five songs from this month's poll will be revealed in August. Each monthly Top 40 poll is published on the first of the month.