Joe Burrow is treating himself this holiday season, but his gift won't be under the tree.

The NFL quarterback recently purchased a rare piece of cinematic history: A Batmobile.

After dropping $2.9 million on the exclusive vehicle, the Cincinnati Bengals captain couldn't help but share the news with his teammates. The NFL offered a video of Burrow spilling the news during a team practice.

"Have I told you I bought a Batmobile?" he says to teammate Tee Higgins.

"That thing going to be crazy," the wide receiver says in disbelief.

Unfortunately, Burrow won't be driving his new ride anytime soon.

When Does Joe Burrow Get His Batmobile?

Despite his excitement, the standout QB will have to wait awhile for his new purchase to arrive.

"I don't get it for, like, a year, but I bought it," he explains to Higgins.

It's unclear why there is a delay in Burrow receiving his car. Truth be told, it would be a little unsettling to spend that amount of money on something you should receive in the future.

However, he sounds confident he'll have the car by Halloween 2025.

Joe Burrow Already Planning an Epic Halloween Costume

"I think I gotta go all in and go for like the expensive Batsuit," he tells his team.

"What if I wore it to every game? I just wore the full Batsuit, Batmobile, to every game," he jokes. "I'd go crazy on Halloween."

You Can Buy a Batmobile, Too

If you happen to have an extra $3 million lying around, you can purchase your own Batmobile just like Burrow's.

The car is sold through Wayne Enterprises, but right now there are only 10 available. Formally called the Tumbler, the Dark Knight's ride features a jet engine (without flames), a smoke screen delivery system and imitation gun turrets. The 6.2L LS3 525 horsepower engine brings 486FT pounds of torque.

Jay Leno got to take one for a spin on his series Jay Leno's Garage. Watch the video below: