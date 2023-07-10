Paramount+ has released the official trailer for the upcoming Nicole Kidman thriller Special Ops: Lioness, giving viewers a glimpse into a fast-paced show set in the world of international espionage.

The Oscar winner is part of a stellar all-star cast that includes fellow Oscar winner Morgan Freeman, Zoe Saldana, Laysla De Oliveira, Michael Kelly and more. Kidman and Saldana both serve as executive producers, and Yellowstone co-creator and writer Taylor Sheridan created the series and also serves as an executive producer.

Per IMDb, Special Ops: Lioness stars Saldana as Joe, who "attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the spear in the CIA's war on terror. She enlists Cruz, a Marine Raider, as an undercover operative in the Lioness Program."

Laysla De Oliveira plays Cruz. Kidman plays Kaitlyn Meade, while Freeman plays Edwin Mullins. Meade and Mullins oversee the Lioness program, which is based on a real-life U.S. military program.

Kelly plays Donald Westfield, and the cast also contains some familiar faces from Sheridan's Yellowstone franchise: Dave Annabele (Lee Dutton, Yellowstone Season 1) plays Neil, while LaMonica Garrett (Thomas from 1883) plays Tucker and James Jordan (Cookie on 1883, livestock agent Steve Hendon on Yellowstone) plays Two Cups.

Jill Wagner, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur and Hannah Love Lanier also appear in regular roles.

Special Ops: Lioness is set for a special two-episode premiere on Sunday, July 23, exclusively on Paramount+.

