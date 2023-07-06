Yellowstone co-creator and writer Taylor Sheridan has teamed with Nicole Kidman for an upcoming new show on Paramount Network titled Special Ops: Lioness, and a trailer indicates the much-anticipated new show will thrill audiences with its drama and intrigue.

According to IMDb, Special Ops: Lioness stars Zoe Saldana as Joe, who "attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the spear in the CIA's war on terror. She enlists Cruz, a Marine Raider, as an undercover operative in the Lioness Program."

Laysla De Oliveira plays Cruz, and the cast also includes Kidman in the role of Kaitlyn Meade, while Morgan Freeman plays Edwin Mullins. Michael Kelly plays Donald Westfield, and the cast also contains some veterans from Sheridan's Yellowstone franchise: Dave Annabele (Lee Dutton, Yellowstone Season 1) plays Neil, while LaMonica Garrett (Thomas from 1883) plays Tucker and James Jordan (Cookie on 1883, livestock agent Steve Hendon on Yellowstone) as Two Cups.

IMDb reports that the show is based on a real-life military program.

"The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA's efforts to thwart the next 9/11," according to the series description.

Special Ops: Lioness is set to debut on Paramount Network's streaming service, Paramount+, on July 23, with new episodes arriving each week until it runs through its eight-episode season.

The network has released a teaser trailer for the show:

