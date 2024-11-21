The 2024 CMA Awards were full of powerful moments, but there was one especially poignant tribute that seemed to fly under the radar for a lot of fans.

The CMAs included two huge tributes in 2024. Lainey Wilson, Jamey Johnson and Chris Stapleton led an all-star tribute to George Strait, which ended with the King of Country himself joining in.

Ashley McBryde also took the stage to perform "Help Me Make It Through the Night" as a tribute to Kris Kristofferson, who died in September.

However, the awards also included an emotional tribute from the Oak Ridge Boys, who spoke glowingly of their departed bandmate, Joe Bonsall.

Bonsall died in July after battling ALS for years, and his colleagues of five decades were visibly emotional when they took the stage to present the award for Vocal Group of the Year, taking a few moments to remember the singer.

Duane Allen, Richard Sterban and William Lee Golden took the stage, with Allen saying, "It's an honor for us to be here tonight. Sadly, our member for 50 years and friend, the great Joe Bonsall, is no longer with us."

"It's been just a few months since he passed away, and we miss him so much," he reflected.

"We miss the laughs and the laughter, and the music and the memories he gave us," Sterban added. "As I know all of you do."

Golden was the last to speak, saying, "Joseph, you'll always be with us."

Bonsall retired from the Oak Ridge Boys as a touring member in January and was replaced by a young singer named Ben James, who's been singing his old parts during the group's farewell tour.

The Oak Ridge Boys announced their farewell tour in September of 2023. Their official tour calendar shows dates through Dec. 21, but it's unclear if they will add more dates in 2025, or what will be the final concert date of their career.

