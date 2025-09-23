A big cat handler with ties to Tiger King star Joe Exotic was killed during a performance in Oklahoma.

On Saturday (Sept. 20), Ryan Easley was fatally attacked at the Growler Pines Tiger Preserve in Hugo, Okla.

According to Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park, Easley was inside a large cage with the animal when it unexpectedly bit him and began to shake him.

Easley was not breathing when first responders arrived. Adding to the tragedy, his wife and young daughter were present at the show.

A Sudden and Tragic Attack

Sheriff Park told reporters that Easley had owned the tiger “for quite some time.” He was reportedly performing an act with the animal when the attack occurred.

“It was a big tiger,” Park said. Easley had long been involved in the world of exotic animals.

Animal rights group PETA described him as an associate of Joe Exotic, claiming he had acquired tigers from Exotic as well as Bhagavan “Doc” Antle for his business, ShowMe Tigers.

Joe Exotic, who is serving a 21-year prison sentence, posted a tribute online that has since been deleted.

“Prayers go out to his family,” he wrote, according to The Oklahoman. “Ryan took great care of his animals! He loved every one of those tigers and was an advocate for tigers as well as elephants.”

Remembering Ryan Easley

In a statement, Growler Pines Tiger Preserve remembered Easley as “a passionate advocate for wildlife conservation” who had a “love for animals, especially Big Cats.”

“This tragedy is a painful reminder of both the beauty and unpredictability of the natural world,” the preserve said. “Ryan understood those risks — not out of recklessness but out of love.”

They added, “The animals under his care were not just animals to him, but beings he formed a connection with — one rooted in respect, daily care and love.”

Until further notice, all tours and encounters at Growler Pines have been cancelled.