Old Dominion Rock 2018 CMA Awards Crowd With ‘Hotel Key’

Old Dominion gave a strong performance at the 2018 CMA Awards on Monday night (Nov. 14) in Nashville, showing off their hybrid sound with a live dose of latest single "Hotel Key."

The group performed in front of a neon sign at the Bridgestone Arena, giving a heartfelt rendition of the tune that had the audience swaying along in solidarity. Just a few short minutes later, the group accepted their very first win for Vocal Group of the Year.

"Hotel Key" is the band's sixth No. 1 single to date, and it's the third chart-topper from their sophomore album, Happy Endings. They're currently hard at work on their upcoming third album, as well in the thick of the fall leg of their Happy Endings World Tour, which started on Oct. 4 in Knoxville, Tenn. The trek will run through December.

The 2018 CMA Awards aired live from Music City on ABC on Wednesday night, hosted by Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley.

See Brad + Carrie's Best CMA Awards Moments