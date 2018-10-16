Days after announcing their 2019 headlining arena tour, Old Dominion stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to perform their current single, "Make It Sweet," on Tuesday (Oct. 16).

It was the first time the band has performed the song live.

Telling a story of utilizing the time that we have on earth, Old Dominion members Matthew Ramsey, Brad Tursi, Trevor Rosen, Geoff Sprung and drummer Whit Sellers brought an easy breezy feeling to the performance, with DeGeneres enthusiastically thanking them for stopping by.

Morgan Wallen's "Whiskey Glasses" Is Pretty Sweet, Too

After they played, Old Dominion had a big surprise for the audience when they handed out passes to next year's Stagecoach Festival, where they are performing alongside headliners Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt and Jason Aldean. The full lineup was announced Tuesday, as well.

Old Dominion's Make It Sweet Tour — which will kick off in Chicago on Jan. 18, 2019 — will also include special guests Jordan Davis, Morgan Evans and Mitchell Tenpenny. The group is also on a high after the success of their latest No. 1 single "Hotel Key" and the success of their recent 'An Evening With Friends,' which helped raise $40,000 for the Opry Trust Fund and the Ryan Seacrest Foundation.