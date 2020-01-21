Old Dominion is the latest country music group to take the stage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, appearing on Monday (Jan. 20) to perform their hit single "One Man Band" on the late-night talk show.

Old Dominion performed the song against a simplistic backdrop, comprised of the warm glow of several lights. The production of the performance was minimal, allowing lead singer Matthew Ramsey to lend some emotional weight behind the song's lyrics, "Been flyin’ solo for so long / Nobody’s singin’ the harmony."

The group first released the song in January of 2019, and it went on to become their seventh No. 1 single on Billboard's Country Airplay chart in December 2019. "One Man Band" was the first new music the group had released since their 2017 album Happy Endings. The song served as the lead single from the group's self-titled release, which became Old Dominion's second No. 1 album on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart.

When it came to making the emotional song, Ramsey tells Rolling Stone, "We’re just trying to write a great song. You can’t help but think about your live show and the body of work you’ve already created to progress to what’s next as a songwriter."

"What’s next for us is to not hide behind catchiness as much, and not hide behind the hook as much as we had. We allowed ourselves to wear our emotions a little more out in the open and not disguise them in such a catchy little ditty," he adds.

Old Dominion will be taking their "One Man Band" on tour, as the group will be embarking on their 2020 We Are Old Dominion Tour. Fellow country music singer's Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce will be joining the group as supporting acts on the tour.