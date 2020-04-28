Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​

The one word that describes Miranda Lambert’s quarantine is "Pajamas."

The country star is like most of us and has been sporting her comfiest clothes all day, everyday during quarantine. Some people have gotten dressed up from the waist up for Zoom meetings, and stayed with pajamas on the bottom for comfort. I can’t say I’m not guilty of this myself.

If I had to describe my quarantine in one word, it would be "productive." My wife, Kristen, and I have been finding ways to keep our first ever house that we purchased in good shape.

Every single day during quarantine I have made a list of things to do, and I’m actually doing most of the things on the list. That never happens. See, quarantine can be a good thing!

What about you? What’s one word that describes your quarantine?