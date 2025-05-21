Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles to Race in Inaugural ‘Wienie 500′ Before Indy 500

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles are about to start their engines and race one another in the inaugural Wienie 500, which will take place right before the Indy 500 on Friday (May 23).

There are six Wienermobiles that zig zag across America on a daily basis, and they will go head-to-head on the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Each Wienermobile represents a different type of regional dog. The Chi Dog represents the Midwest, while the New York Dog will race for the East.

The Slaw Dog stands for the Southeast, while the Sonoran Dog reps the Southwest. The Chili Dog, of course, represents the South, while the Seattle Dog will race for the Northwest.

“The Indy 500 marks the unofficial kickoff of summer and the start of hot dog season,” Kelsey Rice, Brand Communications Director at Oscar Mayer, says in a press release.

“As a brand known for sparking smiles in disarmingly delightful ways, it’s only fitting that we bring a race of epic proportions to the Speedway and celebrate a timeless tradition: delicious meats and a little friendly competition to kick off a summer of wieners.”

Unlike the Indy 500, there is no prize money awarded to the Wienermobile that wins, but they receive something that is arguably better — they get crowned the Ultimate Wiener.

The Wienie 500 will mark the first gathering of all six Wienermobiles in more than a decade and the first competitive race for the fleet.

They not only will appear in one another's presence, they will battle one another, risking life and bun, all to entertain the fans who are in attendance.

According to Oscar Mayer, the Indianapolis 500 draws about 330,000 fans each year, and they eat nearly 30,000 hot dogs on race day.

Now what would really be epic is if the winner of the Wienie 500 then got to enter into the real-deal Indy 500. That would make fans shout, "Let's go!" while downing beers (and dogs) on race day.

The first Oscar Mayer Wienermobile cranked up in 1936. Can you imagine a 13-foot wiener driving down the road next to a 1936 Buick Limited?

If you are like us and can't wait for this odd, yet no doubt entertaining spectacle to take place, the good news is you can actually watch this thing unfold live.

Watch the meaty fun on Friday at 2PM ET streaming live via the Fox Sports app, or tune into the Fox Sports Indy 500 pre-show on Sunday (May 25) for highlights.

