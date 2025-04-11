There's an old wives' tale that if you swallow a piece of gum, it will remain in your digestive system for seven years before your body gets rid of it.

If that's the case, Parker McCollum has a lot of gum in his gut.

The country singer reveals that he's never spit out a piece of gum. Instead, he swallows it when he done chewing. And, it's something he's done his entire life.

"I've swallowed every piece of gum I've ever eaten," he admits during an interview with CMT.

You're probably thinking that's just a few pieces of gum each week, but no — it sounds like McCollum might have a devout bubble gum consumer, snacking on it almost like you would Laffy Taffy or Skittles.

"One time I swallowed like 46 in one sitting," he reveals. "True story. And feel great. Doctor says everything is good."

Is It Bad to Swallow Chewing Gum?

Despite what the old wives' tale says, swallowing a piece of gum does not mean that it sticks with you for years. Per the Mayo Clinic, chewing gum is designed to be discarded in the trash, but it shouldn't harm you if it ends up in your digestive tract.

"If you swallow gum, it's true that your body can't digest it," the Mayo Clinic website explains, "But the gum doesn't stay in your stomach. It moves relatively intact through your digestive system and is excreted in your stool."

McCollum's confession came in the middle of sharing what items he has to have while out on the road.

While he named things like heavily-starched jeans, Lucchese boots, and even Smuckers Uncrustables sandwiches, surprisingly, he did not mention gum.

Perhaps that's a given. Or he's already swallowed it all.