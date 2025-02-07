There are some perks to having a country singer as your parent, like getting free concerts just because you live under the same roof. Recently, Parker McCollum's son Major received an intimate show from his dad during tummy time.

In a video shared to social media, McCollum sits on the floor next to Major, who is sprawled out on a colorful mat. He strums on a guitar — a gift to Major — belting out a few lines from "Love Song #1" by The White Buffalo.

"Playing songs for Major man on his baby (literally) Gretsch that his uncle Wade Bowen got for him," the country singer writes in the caption.

Fans Can't Get Enough of Parker McCollum Singing to His Son

The comments section of the post is filled with sweet messages from fans who love the video. Even fellow country singer Randy Travis chimed in.

"This is what makes like worth living," the country legend types. "We are so happy for y'all!!"

"This is beautiful y'all are an amazing family," a fan writes.

"This is so special!" another shares.

"The cutest!" someone writes while another says, "This is the sweetest thing ever!!!"

Who Is Parker McCollum's Son?

McCollum and his wife Hallie Ray welcomed a son, Major Yancey Tyler McCollum, on Aug. 9, 2024. The couple has been married since March 28, 2022.

The "What Kinda Man" singer admits that he has become a bit of a helicopter parent since becoming a dad. His biggest concern is making sure Major is hitting his milestones.

"I called the pediatrician and was like, 'Hey it's been two-and-a-half months, he's not walking, he's not talking,'" he joked with Taste of Country. "'There's something wrong with him.'"

His doctor assured him that it will take some time before he reaches those milestones. After all, he's not even six months old yet.

