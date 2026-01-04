Rick Harrison just made one of the best deals of his life — and this one’s for keeps.

The Pawn Stars personality married Agripina “Angie” Polushkin at the iconic Little White Chapel in Las Vegas on Saturday (Jan. 3), with an Elvis Presley impersonator officiating the ceremony.

After saying “I do,” the newlyweds celebrated just steps from the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, where Pawn Stars is filmed, at Harrison’s own restaurant, Rick’s Rollin Smoke BBQ & Tavern.

“We are so excited to start this next chapter as husband and wife and celebrate with friends and family in Las Vegas, and also at our wedding later this month,” the couple told People. “It has been such an adventure already, and we are looking forward to all of it.”

A Perfect Vegas Love Story

“I’m happy we’ve made it official and excited for our celebration in Cancun later this month. I’m lucky to be able to call Angie my wife. She’s the best,” Harrison told TMZ after the ceremony.

The couple announced their engagement in March 2025, after Harrison proposed under a tree at a vineyard in Casablanca, Chile.

“She said yes!” he wrote in his Instagram post, while Polushkin added that they “toured a beautiful winery in Chile and Rick got down on one knee.”

Family + New Beginnings

This marks Harrison’s fourth marriage. He quietly divorced his ex-wife, Deanna Burditt, in 2020 after seven years together, telling TMZ that despite the split, he “got three great daughters out of it.”

Harrison also shares three sons — Adam, Corey, and Jake — from previous marriages. His oldest son, Adam, tragically died of an overdose at age 39 in January 2024.

Now, a year later, the reality TV star seems to have found a renewed sense of joy and hope.

From pawn shop deals to vows under the Vegas lights, Rick Harrison’s latest “yes” might just be his most valuable one yet.