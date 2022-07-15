Ree Drummond, star of The Pioneer Woman on the Food Network, is going to be part of a competitive cooking show that asks contestants to work with a tight budget. She'll have help making the show from another famous TV chef.

Guy Fieri is set to produce Big Bad Budget Battle, premiering Aug. 9 on the Food Network with same-day streaming on Discovery+.

A description of the show does not include him as one of the judges, meaning his participation could be exclusively off-camera. Drummond will host each of the six episodes, during which three home cooks will need to make gourmet food with only a small budget.

"As a home cook myself," Drummond shares, "I’m impressed by their resourcefulness and ingenuity as they plan, shop and prepare their incredible dishes."

Drummond's new show doesn't mean doom for The Pioneer Woman, which just wrapped up its 32nd season. The blogger-turned-multi-media entertainer has created a strong brand with her namesake show, filmed on her family ranch in Oklahoma. In addition to the books, a popular website, home goods and more, she also started an acting career in 2021, with a small role in a Christmas movie called Candy Coated Christmas.

The prize for the winner of Big Bad Budget Battle is a trophy and one year's worth of groceries. Judges on the show include Darnell Ferguson, Eddie Jackson, Beau MacMillan, Catherine McCord, Damaris Phillips and Justin Warner.