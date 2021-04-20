‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond’s Nephew Caleb Arrested on DUI Charges

Ree Drummond's nephew, Caleb, was recently arrested on DUI charges Osage County, Okla. The incident happened one month after a serious crash that left him hospitalized and the Pioneer Woman star's husband Ladd with a broken neck.

TMZ reports that the Saturday morning (April 17) arrest also included charges for transporting an open container of alcohol, and for carrying firearms while under the influence. Per Today, Caleb was released on Saturday afternoon, but the details of the arrest and charges have not been revealed by authorities.

On March 10, 21-year-old Caleb and 52-year-old Ladd were driving separate fire department vehicles when they crashed head-on near the Pioneer Woman ranch Pawhuska, Okla. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said high winds on a gravel road led to decreased visibility. Caleb was flung 70 feet from his vehicle and suffered numerous injuries, including a concussion. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Ladd Drummond initially drove himself to a hospital, where it was revealed he'd broken his neck in two places.

"This was partly because he wanted the paramedics to focus on Caleb, partly because he was still a little stunned by the accident, and partly because cowboys don't like to admit when they're hurt," Ree says. The two men were battling a 1,000 acre brush fire, along with other firefighters.

Both men were recovering well, the reality television and blogger's daughter shared in a recent video. In fact, she joked that Ladd would have his neck brace jeweled in time for daughter Alex's wedding.

14 Singers You Forgot Did Reality TV: