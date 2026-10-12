Post Malone has achieved the kind of success most musicians can only dream of, but to his dad, Rich Post, he'll always be the same kid he watched grow up.

Known affectionately as “Papa Post” to fans, Rich has never been shy about celebrating his son's accomplishments. But in a resurfaced podcast clip, he explains why his pride in Posty has very little to do with fame.

His words offer a heartfelt reminder of what matters most to a parent — and why a child's success means so much more than what the world sees.

Why Is Post Malone's Dad So Proud of His Son?

Rich shared his thoughts during an appearance on Jeremy G. Barker's 90 Proof Wisdom podcast.

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A fan page recently reposted the clip in honor of Rich's recent kidney surgery, which appears to have gone well.

“I get asked a lot of the time what does it feel like,” Rich said. “It doesn't feel any different than watching your 4-year-old son get his first hit off at T-ball. The pride is the same. You can't manufacture that. You can't make it up. You can't fake it. You can't pretend.”

For Rich, watching Posty become a world-famous musician hasn't changed the feeling of being his dad.

I'm not a super dad because my son's a world-known musician. I'm a super dad because I'm Austin Post's dad. And everybody can be a super dad; everybody can be a super mom or a super parent.

What Advice Did Rich Post Give His Son Before Fame?

Rich also recalled what he told Posty when his son decided to leave college to pursue music.

“I just said, I don't really care what you do with your life, as long as what you choose to do with it, you're the best at it that you can be,” he remembered.

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He even joked that the same advice would apply if his son chose to pick up dog poop for a living. The point wasn't what his son did for work, but how much care he put into doing it.

Rich ended by praising Posty and his other son, Mitchell, for staying true to themselves. “Be genuine. And Austin's very genuine, Mitchell's very genuine,” he said.

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It's a simple message, but a powerful one: A parent's pride isn't measured by how famous their child becomes. Sometimes, it's simply about the person they grow up to be.