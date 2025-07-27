Can you book Rascal Flatts to play a show at a funeral?

You can pretty much book any artist to play any venue, if you have the money to cover the cost. But since Rascal Flatts have a few sentimental songs, like "My Wish,"Bless This Broken Road," and "Why," could they be booked to perform at a loved one's funeral?

Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul posed the question to Jay DeMarcus from Rascal Flatts and got quite the response.

DeMarcus took an audible deep breath, said, "Oh boy...that would be so tough," and then got ready to answer the question.

"Well, I think everything has a price tag," the Flatts bassist said, and he started laughing out loud while completing the sentence.

"I mean, that's what I'd have to say, you're gonna pay us how much to do this?" he continued.

DeMarcus left it at that.

So, to us, it sounds like if your late loved one was a major Flatts fan, and if you have the right amount of money, you could get a crew and a stage setup at the funeral and the trio would come out and play for everyone in attendance: Alive and deceased.

We already know that you can book artists like Darius Rucker to play at a wedding, as he once told us he has played one wedding in his career, and he charged $1 million dollars and put on the best show they could, taking requests and mingling with guests.

You've got to wonder if Flatts would also mingle with guests after they rocked the funeral, like Rucker did at the wedding.

Are Rascal Flatts Still Together?

The short answer is yes. The long-winded answer is a little more complicated. The trio have been a band since around 1999, and went strong until 2020, before announcing that they were breaking up.

That's when their Farewell Tour got placed on hold, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and five years passed before the group reunited for their Life Is A Highway Tour, which went from February to April of 2025.

Who Are The Members of Rascal Flatts?

Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus, and Joe Don Rooney, who together have had 17 No.1 hits and sold over 23.4 million albums.

LeVox and DeMarcus are actually second cousins as well.

