Rascal Flatts guitarist Joe Don Rooney is calling it quits with his wife of almost 17 years, model Tiffany Fallon, according to a report from TMZ.

Citing court documents, the publication reports that Rooney is claiming Fallon had an affair with her personal trainer. He alleges that the extramarital relationship began in 2020. Fallon doesn't deny the affair, but claims that their breakup stems instead from Rooney's "habitual alcoholism and substance abuse," and that he's cheated on her, too.

According to the report, both members of the couple are denying parts of each other's story: Rooney claims he was sober in 2020 when Fallon's affair began, and Fallon alludes to Rooney's use of narcotic drugs -- which he denies, except for trying cocaine on a few occasions.

Fallon's divorce filings also reportedly cite Rooney's September 2021 DUI arrest, a first-time DUI for the country star. He was arrested after law enforcement responded to the scene of a single-car crash just north of the affluent Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn. Rooney pled guilty to DUI, a Class A misdemeanor including up to 11 months and 29 days of jail time, although he served just two days in jail, with the remainder of his sentence suspended.

Neither Rooney nor Fallon commented on his arrest at the time, although Rooney's Rascal Flatts band mate Gary LeVox had a few observations to share in a People interview.

"I think God gets your attention in different ways," LeVox said. "I just wish him the best and I hope he gets everything that he needs to get well and take care of whatever issues he's got going on. There's power in prayer."

In the same article, LeVox revealed that Rooney decided to quit Rascal Flatts prior to the trio's breakup in January 2020.

Rooney and Fallon got married on April 23, 2006. They share three children -- 14-year-old Jagger, 12-year-old Raquel and eight-year-old Devon -- and, according to TMZ, their divorce will include a custody battle.

