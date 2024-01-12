It's more important than ever to rate country music in January 2024, because the songs that don't get your attention (or earn very low scores) won't make next month's poll. It's a leaner Rate Country Music poll this month.

First, here are the results from the December 2023 Rate Country Music poll:

No. 5: Oliver Anthony, "Rich Men North of Richmond"

No. 4: Jelly Roll (feat. Lainey Wilson), "Save Me"

No. 3: Luke Combs, "Where the Wild Things Are"

No. 2: Morgan Wallen (Feat. Eric Church), "Man Made a Bar"

No. 1: Toby Keith, "Don't Let the Old Man In"

Several songs have been removed from the poll because they're no longer active on country radio charts. You won't find Oliver Anthony or Toby Keith for that reason, although both did very well in January.

Fast-rising songs from Kenny Chesney, Lainey Wilson and Thomas Rhett promise to give Luke Combs' "Where the Wild Things Are" a run for No. 1. So too does Morgan Wallen's latest: "Man Made a Bar" with Eric Church soared up to No. 2 after just a few weeks on the poll.

Each month, Taste of Country assembles a poll of the top country songs at radio and digital streaming providers. You can rate each song on a 1 to 5 scale. Vote once, tell a friend, and if you want, come back and vote again.