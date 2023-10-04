Last month, we asked if Oliver Anthony's viral hit was America's favorite country song, and the Rate Country Music poll results were conclusive.

Yes — "Rich Men North of Richmond" ranked No. 1 after a month of fan voting, but several hot songs are looking to bump him from the top slot in October 2023.

First, here's the official results from the September 2023 Rate Country Music poll:

No. 5: Luke Combs, "Fast Car"

No. 4:Luke Combs, "Love You Anyway"

No. 3: Morgan Wallen, "Last Night"

No. 2: Jason Aldean, "Try That in a Small Town"

No. 1: Oliver Anthony, "Rich Men North of Richmond"

Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson's "Save Me" is coming in strong, but Wilson's solo hit "Watermelon Moonshine" might be more likely to reach No. 1. Luke Combs has two songs in the Top 5, and Morgan Wallen is all over the Top 40, but often a song's familiarity can work against it.

New to the poll this month are songs by Zach Bryan, Kane Brown, George Birge and Nate Smith. Remember, it's not just about who is No. 1 — results from this poll provide one-quarter of data used to shape ToC's monthly Top 40.

Each month, Taste of Country assembles a poll of the top country songs at radio and digital streaming providers. You can rate each song on a 1 to 5 scale. Vote once, tell a friend and if you want, come back and vote again.