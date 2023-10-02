Country music's Top 40 songs are a fascinating mix of established hitmakers, newcomers and artists getting ignored at radio, but nowhere else.

Zach Bryan and Oliver Anthony are in the last group, but both have Top 10 songs on the October 2023 Top 40. Morgan Wallen has three songs on this month's list including "Last Night," a song that truly won't leave. We're pretty sure it's been at or near the top of the charts since the Trump administration.

Find country music's hottest songs, ranked using four key indicators. Then, at the bottom, weigh in on your favorite and least favorite songs.

As always, the October 2023 list of the Top 40 country songs is equal parts airplay, sales and streaming charts, plus fan ratings. Staff opinion breaks any ties.

New Country Songs for October 2023:

Zach Bryan (Feat. Kacey Musgraves), "I Remember Everything" (5)

Kane Brown, "I Can Feel It" (21)

Old Dominion (Feat. Megan Moroney), "Can't Break Up Now" (32)

Bubbling Under:

Jordan Davis, "Tucson Too Late"

Gabby Barrett, "Glory Days"

Tyler Hubbard, "Back Then Right Now"

attachment-Top 40 Country Songs October 2023 TasteofCountry loading...

Top 5 Country Songs of October 2023:

1.Luke Combs, "Fast Car" — Luke Combs' cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car" remains hot on the strength of crossover airplay. It's the only song on this Top 40 list to rank Top 5 in streaming, sales and fan opinion.

2. Bailey Zimmerman, "Religiously" — Bailey Zimmerman's third No. 1 hit has also found a foothold on sales and streaming charts.

3. Morgan Wallen, "Thinkin' Bout Me" — The first of three Morgan Wallen songs, "Thinkin' Bout Me" became a hit in spite of a record label push for another song from his latest album.

4. Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson, "Save Me" — Radio is lagging behind on "Save Me," a Jelly Roll duet that's proving it's got plenty of life left in it after it first went viral in 2020. It moves up on streaming, sales and fan poll charts each week.

5. Zach Bryan (Feat. Kacey Musgraves), "I Remember Everything" — Bryan and Musgraves topped Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart for two straight weeks. It's the No. 1 country streamer to begin October 2023. — HIGHEST DEBUT!

The Rest of This Month's Top 40:

6. Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”

7. Oliver Anthony Music, “Rich Men North of Richmond” — NO. 1 SALES AND NO. 1 FAN POLL!

8. Lainey Wilson, “Watermelon Moonshine”

9. Hardy, “Truck Bed”

10. Jelly Roll, “Need a Favor”

11. Jason Aldean, “Try That in a Small Town”

12. Luke Combs, “Love You Anyway”

13. Chris Stapleton, “White Horse”

14. Morgan Wallen, “Everything I Love”

15. Tim McGraw, “Standing Room Only”

16. George Birge, “Mind on You”

17. Riley Green (Feat. Luke Combs), “Different ‘Round Here” — NEW AIN'T MY LAST RODEO ALBUM DROPS OCT. 13!

18. Parmalee, “Girl In Mine”

19. Luke Bryan, “But I Got a Beer in My Hand”

20. Cody Johnson, “The Painter”

21. Kane Brown, “I Can Feel It”

22. Russell Dickerson, “God Gave Me a Girl”

23. Ashley McBryde, “Light on in the Kitchen”

24. Scotty McCreery, “Cab in a Solo”

25. Dylan Scott, “Can’t Have Mine”

26. Nate Smith, “World on Fire”

27. Dustin Lynch, “Stars Like Confetti”

28. Dan + Shay, “Save Me the Trouble”

29. Kelsea Ballerini, “If You Go Down (I’m Going Down Too)”

30. Chris Janson, “All I Need Is You”

31. Warren Zeiders, “Pretty Little Poison”

32. Old Dominion (feat. Megan Moroney), “Can’t Break Up Now” — NEW MEMORY LANE ALBUM OUT OCT. 6!

33. Chayce Beckham, “23”

34. Mitchell Tenpenny, “We Got History”

35. Conner Smith, “Creek Will Rise”

36. Carly Pearce (Feat. Chris Stapleton), “We Don’t Fight Anymore”

37. Brian Kelley, “See You Next Summer”

38. Brothers Osborne, “Nobody’s Nobody”

39. Jackson Dean, “Fearless (The Echo)”

40. Tigirlily Gold, “Shoot Tequila”